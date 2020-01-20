Josh Vela: Shrewsbury Town sign midfielder after Hibernian exit

Josh Vela's sole goal for Hibernian came in a Scottish League Cup win over Morton in August

Shrewsbury Town have signed Josh Vela on a free transfer after the midfielder was released from his contract by Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

The 26-year-old former Bolton Wanderers man has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the League One club.

Vela scored one goal in 14 appearances after joining Hibs last summer.

"I know what it takes to get out of this league so hopefully I can add that experience and help the team push up the table," he told the club website.

Vela, who played 182 games for Bolton, is Shrewsbury's second signing of the January transfer window.

