Cameron Dummigan: Title-chasing Crusaders sign ex-NI U21 defender on loan from Dundalk

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter and new signing Cameron Dummigan

Title-chasing Crusaders have moved to boost their squad by signing former Northern Ireland Under-21 international defender Cameron Dummigan.

Dummigan, 23, who also represented NI at U19 and U17 level, joins the north Belfast club on loan from League of Ireland champions Dundalk.

The former Oldham Athletic player played 18 times for NI Under-21s.

Crusaders are one of five sides vying for the Irish Premiership title and currently lie second in the table.

"I am delighted to get a player of his quality on board in this window and would like to wish him every success during his time with us," said Crues boss Stephen Baxter.

"I am looking forward to getting involved with the team right away. I have just met some of them in the gym and they have been more than welcoming," added Dummigan.

"I have heard a lot about Crusaders and I know they have been one of the top teams in the country for many years, with Premierships and an Irish Cup to show for it.

"They have also been in European competition on a consistent basis which shows what a top club they are."

Baxter's side are at home to Ballymena United in their next league fixture on Saturday.