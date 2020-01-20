Cardiff and Nantes to mark death of Emiliano Sala

Fans paid tribute to Emiliano Sala at Cardiff City Stadium following his death on 21 January, 2019

Cardiff City have invited fans to pay tribute to Emiliano Sala on the first anniversary of the plane crash in which he and pilot David Ibbotson died.

Sala was flying to Cardiff from Nantes when the plane he was in crashed into the English Channel on 21 January, 2019

Cardiff say fans can lay wreaths at the Fred Keenor statue at Cardiff City Stadium.

Nantes are planning a commemorative shirt to raise funds for the Argentine clubs Sala played for.

The French League 1 team will wear the shirt when they face Bordeaux at the weekend and proceeds from sales of the jersey will go to the Club San Martin de Progreso and Proyecto Crecer clubs.

While tributes can be paid at Cardiff City Stadium, a public service will also be held for Sala and Mr Ibbotson at St David's Metropolitan Cathedral in the city later on Tuesday.

Cardiff and Nantes remain in dispute over the transfer fee for Sala.

The Welsh club had refused to pay any of the transfer fee, claiming it was not legally binding so Sala was not officially their player when he died.

But in September Fifa ruled the club should pay the first instalment of £5.3m (6m euros) to FC Nantes.

Cardiff City have challenged the ruling and a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing in Lausanne is expected in the spring with a judgement due to follow in June.