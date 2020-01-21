Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Andrew Butchart

From the section

The winter break is over - it's time for matters to heat up once more.

Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson finished 2019 with a healthy lead over our challengers, but will he keep it when he comes up against Olympic 5,000m runner Andrew Butchart?

Scottish Premiership - week 22 Thommo Andrew Aberdeen v Motherwell 2-1 1-3 Hibernian v Hamilton 2-0 0-1 Kilmarnock v Celtic 1-3 4-0 Livingston v St Johnstone 1-1 0-0 Rangers v St Mirren 2-0 3-1 Ross County v Hearts 1-2 2-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off at 19:45 GMT on Wednesday.

Aberdeen v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Andrew's prediction: 1-3

Hibernian v Hamilton Academical

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Andrew's prediction: 0-1

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

Andrew's prediction: 4-0

Livingston v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Andrew's prediction: 0-0

Rangers v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Andrew's prediction: 3-1

Ross County v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Andrew's prediction: 2-2

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 40 Rory Lawson 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Tam & Isa 20 Josh Taylor 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 8 Thommo 440 Guests 310