Reading20:00Bristol City
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Bristol City

Sone Aluko
Sone Aluko has played in three FA Cup ties since returning from a loan spell in China
Reading will be without defender Matt Miazga, who had a scan on a suspected ankle ligament injury on Monday.

Sone Aluko could play his first league game of the season after appearing in their FA Cup draw with Cardiff.

Bristol City remain without centre-back Tomas Kalas, who is expected to return from injury in around a week.

However, Lee Johnson may be able to call upon Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy, who missed the win over Barnsley last time out with an ankle problem.

  • Reading won seven consecutive league matches against Bristol City between 2010 and 2017, but have since won just one of five meetings (D1 L3).
  • Bristol City have lost six of their last seven away league games against Reading, winning the other 1-0 in September 2017 thanks to a late Aden Flint goal.
  • Reading have 14 points more than they did at the same stage last season (P28 W10 D7 L11 in 2019-20, P28 W5 D8 L15 in 2018-19).
  • Bristol City are looking to win three successive league games for the first time since August.
  • Each of the last eight league goals Reading have conceded have been scored in the second half, with an average time of 74 minutes.
  • Fifteen of Bristol City's 22 away league goals this season have been scored after half-time (68%).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham29147842301249
4Nottm Forest28139639281148
5Brentford28145944212347
6Preston2913794234846
7Swansea2912983433145
8Millwall28111163632444
9Bristol City2812884240244
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Reading28107113532337
16Derby2891092936-737
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Stoke2994163642-631
20Charlton2979133741-430
21Huddersfield2878133144-1329
22Barnsley2959153554-1924
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
