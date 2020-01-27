Reading v Bristol City
Reading will be without defender Matt Miazga, who had a scan on a suspected ankle ligament injury on Monday.
Sone Aluko could play his first league game of the season after appearing in their FA Cup draw with Cardiff.
Bristol City remain without centre-back Tomas Kalas, who is expected to return from injury in around a week.
However, Lee Johnson may be able to call upon Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy, who missed the win over Barnsley last time out with an ankle problem.
Match facts
- Reading won seven consecutive league matches against Bristol City between 2010 and 2017, but have since won just one of five meetings (D1 L3).
- Bristol City have lost six of their last seven away league games against Reading, winning the other 1-0 in September 2017 thanks to a late Aden Flint goal.
- Reading have 14 points more than they did at the same stage last season (P28 W10 D7 L11 in 2019-20, P28 W5 D8 L15 in 2018-19).
- Bristol City are looking to win three successive league games for the first time since August.
- Each of the last eight league goals Reading have conceded have been scored in the second half, with an average time of 74 minutes.
- Fifteen of Bristol City's 22 away league goals this season have been scored after half-time (68%).