Reading v Bristol City

Sone Aluko has played in three FA Cup ties since returning from a loan spell in China

Reading will be without defender Matt Miazga, who had a scan on a suspected ankle ligament injury on Monday.

Sone Aluko could play his first league game of the season after appearing in their FA Cup draw with Cardiff.

Bristol City remain without centre-back Tomas Kalas, who is expected to return from injury in around a week.

However, Lee Johnson may be able to call upon Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy, who missed the win over Barnsley last time out with an ankle problem.

Match facts