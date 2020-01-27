Leeds United v Millwall

Ian Poveda signed a four-and-a-half-year contract when he joined Leeds last Friday

Ian Poveda could make his Leeds United debut after joining from Premier League champions Manchester City last week.

But they will be without Kalvin Phillips, who begins a three-match ban, with boss Marcelo Bielsa already confirming that Ben White will come in.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has no fresh injury concerns after making five changes for the FA Cup defeat by Sheffield United.

Shaun Williams serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Match facts