Luton Town v Derby County
- From the section Championship
The Championship's bottom side Luton have a near fully-fit squad, with only defender Brendan Galloway out injured.
Izzy Brown, Callum McManaman, Martin Cranie and Danny Hylton are all back in training and could make the squad.
Derby are likely to recall Jayden Bogle, Tom Lawrence and Martyn Waghorn, who were among eight players rested for their FA Cup draw at Northampton.
Forward Jack Marriott is likely to drop to the bench alongside Graeme Shinnie, who continues to step up his return.
Match facts
- Luton Town are hosting Derby for a league match for the first time since November 2006, when they were beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.
- Derby have won their last three league games against Luton, though two of those wins were during the 2006-07 campaign.
- Luton have earned 21 points from 28 games so far this season. Each of the last 14 second tier sides to pick up 21 points or fewer at this stage of the season have been relegated, with Crewe the last side to survive from this position in 1998-99.
- Derby have picked up 10 points from their last four league matches (W3 D1 L0), one more point than they earned from their previous 11 games (W2 D3 L6).
- Luton have conceded 61 goals after 28 matches - the last second tier side to concede more at this stage of the season were Stockport County in 2001-02 (66).
- Derby have not won away from home in the Championship since their victory at Huddersfield on the opening day of the season.