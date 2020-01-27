Championship
Luton19:45Derby
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Derby County

Callum McManaman
Callum McManaman has scored three Championship goals this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

The Championship's bottom side Luton have a near fully-fit squad, with only defender Brendan Galloway out injured.

Izzy Brown, Callum McManaman, Martin Cranie and Danny Hylton are all back in training and could make the squad.

Derby are likely to recall Jayden Bogle, Tom Lawrence and Martyn Waghorn, who were among eight players rested for their FA Cup draw at Northampton.

Forward Jack Marriott is likely to drop to the bench alongside Graeme Shinnie, who continues to step up his return.

Match facts

  • Luton Town are hosting Derby for a league match for the first time since November 2006, when they were beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.
  • Derby have won their last three league games against Luton, though two of those wins were during the 2006-07 campaign.
  • Luton have earned 21 points from 28 games so far this season. Each of the last 14 second tier sides to pick up 21 points or fewer at this stage of the season have been relegated, with Crewe the last side to survive from this position in 1998-99.
  • Derby have picked up 10 points from their last four league matches (W3 D1 L0), one more point than they earned from their previous 11 games (W2 D3 L6).
  • Luton have conceded 61 goals after 28 matches - the last second tier side to concede more at this stage of the season were Stockport County in 2001-02 (66).
  • Derby have not won away from home in the Championship since their victory at Huddersfield on the opening day of the season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham29147842301249
4Nottm Forest28139639281148
5Brentford28145944212347
6Preston2913794234846
7Swansea2912983433145
8Millwall28111163632444
9Bristol City2812884240244
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Reading28107113532337
16Derby2891092936-737
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Stoke2994163642-631
20Charlton2979133741-430
21Huddersfield2878133144-1329
22Barnsley2959153554-1924
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
View full Championship table

