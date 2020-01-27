Championship
Blackburn19:45QPR
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray's Blackburn are six points behind the final play-off spot
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Tuesday

Blackburn could have midfielder Bradley Johnson back from illness and Charlie Mulgrew could feature after cutting his loan spell at Wigan short.

Corry Evans remains sidelined after having surgery on a fractured skull.

QPR are set to be without Nahki Wells, who they are trying to sign permanently from Burnley after the top-flight side recalled the striker from his loan.

Defender Yoann Barbet (hamstring) should return to training this week but will not be back in time.

Match facts

  • Blackburn Rovers are unbeaten in their last eight home matches against QPR in all competitions (W6 D2) since losing 2-0 in October 1999 under Brian Kidd.
  • QPR are looking to complete a league double over Blackburn for the first time since the 1970-71 campaign.
  • Blackburn beat Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 last time out, their largest league win since defeating West Ham 7-1 in the Premier League in October 2001.
  • QPR have lost each of their last three away league matches and are looking to avoid losing four such games in a row for the first time since March 2019, when they lost five consecutively.
  • Blackburn have won five of their seven Championship matches at Ewood Park with Tosin Adarabioyo in the starting line-up this season (71%), compared to just one of seven such matches when he has not started (14%).
  • QPR's Eberechi Eze has been directly involved in 16 Championship goals this season (10 goals & 6 assists), the most of any player currently aged 21 or younger.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom281411350311953
2Leeds28157643241952
3Fulham29147842301249
4Nottm Forest28139639281148
5Brentford28145944212347
6Preston2913794234846
7Swansea2912983433145
8Millwall28111163632444
9Bristol City2812884240244
10Sheff Wed28126103931842
11Blackburn28117104035540
12Hull28116114036439
13Cardiff2891273941-239
14QPR28115124651-538
15Reading28107113532337
16Derby2891092936-737
17Middlesbrough29811102936-735
18Birmingham2997133546-1134
19Stoke2994163642-631
20Charlton2979133741-430
21Huddersfield2878133144-1329
22Barnsley2959153554-1924
23Wigan2858152543-1823
24Luton2863193461-2721
View full Championship table

Top Stories