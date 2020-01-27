Brentford v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford are expected to reverse the nine changes they made for their FA Cup defeat by Leicester on Saturday.
It would mean a return for forwards Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, though Pontus Jansson (hip) and Mathias Jensen (hamstring) could again miss out.
Nottingham Forest may give a debut to on-loan Huddersfield winger Adama Diakhaby at Griffin Park.
Sabri Lamouchi has no fresh injury concerns, though Claudio Yacob left on Monday to join Nacional in Uruguay.
Match facts
- Brentford have won three of their last four home Championship meetings with Nottingham Forest, losing the other 4-3 in August 2017.
- Nottingham Forest's last league double over Brentford came back in the 2006-07 season when the sides were in League One.
- Brentford have won each of their last six home league games and could win seven in a row for the first time since May 2014 in League One.
- With a draw at Reading last time out, Nottingham Forest have now earned more points away from home in 2019-20 (24) than they managed in 2018-19 (23).
- Bryan Mbeumo has scored in each of his last five league matches at Griffin Park, and could become the first player to net in six consecutive home matches in the Championship since Jarrod Bowen for Hull between December 2018 and March 2019 (8-game run).
- Lewis Grabban's 16 league goals this season have been worth 17 points, the highest points won figure for a player in the division this campaign.