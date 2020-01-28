League One
Accrington19:45Peterborough
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Peterborough United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich27139540241648
2Rotherham27145849282147
3Wycombe2713863431347
4Coventry251111336261044
5Peterborough28127950361443
6Sunderland26119636241242
7Oxford Utd26118743261741
8Portsmouth2511863729841
9Burton2611783531440
10Doncaster25108736241238
11Fleetwood2510873932738
12Lincoln City28114133634237
13Bristol Rovers2610793035-537
14Gillingham2781273127436
15Blackpool2581073229334
16Shrewsbury2581072428-434
17Accrington2779113740-330
18Rochdale2785143245-1329
19Wimbledon2676133138-727
20MK Dons2774162739-1225
21Tranmere2557132845-1722
22Southend2627172966-3713
23Bolton2447131954-357
