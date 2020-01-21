Scottish Gossip: Hamilton, Scottish FA, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, St Johnstone, Dundee United

Scottish football is under growing political pressure to review its relationship with betting companies after Hamilton head coach Brian Rice was charged with breaching gambling rules. (Times)

Scotland's top clubs want talks with the Scottish FA to address growing anger over the game's disciplinary system, with Celtic and Rangers having criticised the decision-making of compliance officer Clare Whyte in recent weeks. (Daily Mail)

The SPFL could take over the running of the Scottish Women's Premier League 1 and 2, as well as the Scottish women's League Cup, under a proposal being considered by a Scottish FA review. (Times)

Hamilton chief executive Colin McGowan will ask the Scottish FA for a gambling amnesty so others can follow Brian Rice's example and admit to betting addictions. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former St Mirren assistant manager Mark Spalding has joined Ross Wilson's Rangers revamp as head of intermediate academy - working with under-13s up to under-16s. (Herald, print edition)

Charlton are the frontrunners to sign Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty on loan after his proposed move to Sunderland stalled. (Evening Times)

Sheffield United have entered the race for Celtic and Rangers signing target Tyrese Campbell and hope the offer of Premier League football will make the 20-year-old Stoke City striker snub a move to Scotland. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says striker Florian Kamberi has "no appetite" for a move to Lech Poznan after the Polish club were linked with a January move for the 24-year-old. (Scotsman)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright insists Matty Kennedy - who has signed a pre-contract with Aberdeen and could move to Pittodrie this month - was left out of the squad at the weekend due to an ankle injury and not because of uncertainty over his future. (Press and Journal, print edition)

Midfielder Sam Stanton has played his last game for Dundee United and the midfielder has agreed a deal join American second-tier side Phoenix Rising. (Courier)