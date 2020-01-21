Dan Burn: Brighton defender signs new deal until June 2023

Burn started all of Brighton's Premier League fixtures this season prior to breaking his collarbone against Chelsea

Brighton defender Dan Burn has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2023.

Burn joined Brighton from Wigan in 2018 on a four-year deal and has made 21 Premier League appearances this season.

The 27-year-old is currently sidelined with the broken collarbone he sustained against Chelsea on New Year's Day but is expected to return by March.

"We're delighted to be able to keep him here for another three years," said Seagulls boss Graham Potter.

"This new contract is a reward for Dan's consistent and impressive performances so far this season.

"He became a key part of the team before his injury setback at the start of the calendar year, and we're looking forward to being able to welcome him back into the squad as soon as possible."