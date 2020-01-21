Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager not worried by hectic run of games

Rangers returned to action with Scottish Cup victory over Stranraer on Friday

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v St Mirren Venue: Ibrox Date: Wednesday, 22 January Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to updates on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Rangers are "at our best" when faced with a fixture pile-up, says manager Steven Gerrard, as he dismissed concerns over his side's busy schedule.

The Ibrox club host St Mirren on Wednesday in their first post-winter break Scottish Premiership match.

It starts a run of 11 games in 37 days; one match fewer than Rangers played in the same timeframe before the shutdown.

"This squad has proved it can cope with a lot of fixtures in a short space of time," Gerrard said.

"It's what we're used to and I think that's when we're at our best. Hopefully we can get right back into our rhythm and build on the last league performance."

Rangers ended 2019 with Old Firm derby victory at Celtic Park to narrow the gap at the top to a point while retaining a game in hand.

Four of their next five matches are at home and Gerrard is determined to keep momentum building after a much-changed side eased to Scottish Cup victory over League One Stranraer at Ibrox on Friday.

"We had the opposite before the break when a lot of our games were away, a lot of tough fixtures," he said. "We had a six-week block where it felt like we were away for the majority of it.

"That turns now and we need to try to make the most of Ibrox. I'm hoping we can find a better level than against Stranraer. Have said that, we had 80% possession and 30 efforts at goal, so I can't be too critical of the players."

Gerrard confirmed goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is set to join Livingston on loan for the second half of the season, having been recalled from Queen of the South.

"We really respect the job Queens have done and it's not something we wanted to do by taking a keeper off someone," he said.

"But when the kid gets the opportunity to play a league above, to better himself and the chance to play in the Premiership, then it gives him a better chance of coming back here and playing for Rangers."

Jamie Barjonas has left Ibrox for a loan move to Partick Thistle until the end of the season.

And fellow midfielder Greg Docherty is attracting "a lot of interest" from the English Championship and League One, according to Gerrard, after the 23-year-old's proposed switch to Sunderland hit a snag.