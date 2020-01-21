Senegal's Souleymane Camara aiming to extend Montpellier appearance record

Senegal's Souleymane Camara joined French club Montpellier in 2007

Senegal forward Souleymane Camara wants to continue playing for French side Montpellier after breaking the club's appearance record.

The 37-year-old Camara made his 430th appearance on Sunday as a substitute in the club's 5-0 win against Caen in the French Cup to surpass the record set by Pascal Baills.

"It was very emotional for me and all those connected to Montpellier but I'd like to extend the record," said Camara.

"When I first got here I never thought it was even possible to play so many games or play 13 seasons, because the world of football can be very unpredictable.

"I love the beautiful story and playing for this club has created a lifetime bond with the city, our fans, different players and all the staff. Honestly, I am enjoying it."

Camara first arrived at the club in summer 2007 and was an integral part of the Montpellier squad that sealed promotion to the French top tier in 2009.

He helped the club to their only French League title in 2012 and his 76 goals is bettered only by Laurent Blanc's 84 for the south coast outfit.

The Senegalese made history back in March 2019, when he became the first player to score in 15 different seasons in France's Ligue 1 in the 21st century.

"It's amazing to have a longevity record and to score so many goals is a big plus, thanks to those who have played with me," he added.

"I want to keep playing and helping the club reach our goals."

His current deal, which committed him to Montpellier for a thirteenth season, expires at the end of the 2019/2020 season and it is unclear if president Laurent Nicollin will extend for it another campaign.

Camara scored seven goals in 36 appearances for Senegal and played for the Teranga Lions at the 2002 World Cup as well as the 2002, 2006 and 2012 African Cup of Nations tournaments.