Jack Robinson: Sheffield United sign defender from Nottingham Forest

Robinson previously played for Liverpool, Wolves, Blackpool, QPR and Huddersfield before joining Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United have signed defender Jack Robinson from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

Robinson, who moves to Bramall Lane on a two-and-a-half-year-deal, made 59 appearances for Forest.

The 26-year-old, who started his career at Liverpool, becomes the Blades' second signing of the January transfer window after Jack Rodwell's arrival.

"Jack's got a great pedigree and he will make our squad stronger," said Blades boss Chris Wilder.

"But he isn't just coming in to make the numbers up, it's a specific position in our system and we feel he is the best option for us at this time.

"Jack can comfortably play in a couple of roles and we're delighted to add him to the group. He's got a fantastic attitude and he's ambitious to earn a place in the team."

