Jack Robinson: Sheffield United sign defender from Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United have signed defender Jack Robinson from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.
Robinson, who moves to Bramall Lane on a two-and-a-half-year-deal, made 59 appearances for Forest.
The 26-year-old, who started his career at Liverpool, becomes the Blades' second signing of the January transfer window after Jack Rodwell's arrival.
"Jack's got a great pedigree and he will make our squad stronger," said Blades boss Chris Wilder.
"But he isn't just coming in to make the numbers up, it's a specific position in our system and we feel he is the best option for us at this time.
"Jack can comfortably play in a couple of roles and we're delighted to add him to the group. He's got a fantastic attitude and he's ambitious to earn a place in the team."
