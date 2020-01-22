Northern Ireland stadia proposals need fresh consultation - NI Executive

The Oval was set to receive a redevelopment budget of £10m from the Executive in 2015

The Department for Communities says a fresh consultation needs to take place on sub-regional stadia funding, given the changes in football since 2015.

Five years ago, the Northern Ireland Executive allocated £36m for the sub-regional programme for local football.

Glentoran were set to receive £10m to redevelop the Oval, with £17m put aside for other stadia.

A department spokesperson said £36m was still available but would not commit to a timeframe or any extra money.

After the return of power-sharing to Stormont in January, the draft deal which sealed the return of the Northern Ireland Executive states an intention to complete the planned stadia programmes.

These include plans to upgrade Irish League venues and the Casement Park GAA stadium project.

What happened before the Executive collapsed?

In line with the Irish Football Association's 2011 Facility Strategy, the Stormont Executive had committed £36m to the development of football stadia after the completion of Windsor Park.

In its 2015 consultation, the then Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure (Now Department for Communities) had divided the pot of money into five areas.

The Oval was set to receive an investment of £10m so it would be suitable for "hosting high level competition matches with a moderate capacity level of 6,000 to 8,000 persons".

A second strand of £17m was made available to other Premiership clubs who were capable of hosting fixtures with a 5,000 capacity.

They could apply for funding of up to £3m to provide "stadia which can sit at the hub of key communities and can offer quality football facilities and community facilities which bring revenues into the club tenants, thus making football in these areas more sustainable".

IFA Championship clubs were also set to receive a total of £3m, with a potential sum of £500,000 available to clubs who applied, while a further £3m would be put towards "a single high quality facility" for intermediate and junior football.

The final strand was meant to be a sum of £3m put towards a national training centre to "support current talent and nurture future generations".

A location for the proposed centre had not been determined but the minimum requirement for the site was 20 acres.

'Options are being considered'

The recommendations set out in 2015 had not been implemented before the collapse of the Executive.

Responding to BBC Sport NI, a spokesperson for the Department of Communities said that "there have been a number of changes" for football at various levels since the initial consultation exercise in 2015.

These include "ground criteria for different competitions, safety standards, the growth in the women's game, the changing needs of clubs and the expectations of those who follow the game."

The department said "options are therefore being considered on how to progress this in line with these changes" and "the Sub Regional Programme forward we ensure that it meets the current and future needs of the game."

Sinn Fein's Deirdre Hargey (centre) is the Executive Minister for the Department for Communities

"To do that, further work needs to be done to inform the development of detailed plans and that must involve the key stakeholders who oversee the game, operate the facilities, support football and play the sport.

"I will ask my officials to take forward work to engage with and seek the views of the football sector at all levels and disciplines and that will help frame the required timeline."

"Any additional financial requirement would need to be considered by the Executive," added the Departments spokesperson.

In a statement to BBC Sport NI, an Irish FA spokesperson said: "We welcome the return of the executive and look forward to engaging with the Minister on a range of matters in the weeks and months ahead."