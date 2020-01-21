Javier Hernandez: LA Galaxy sign ex-Manchester United and West Ham striker

Javier Hernandez helped Manchester United win the Premier League title in 2010-11 and 2012-13

Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy have signed former West Ham and Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez.

The Mexican, 31, had been struggling for games at Sevilla following his summer move from the Hammers.

According to the LA Times, who announced the signing, Hernandez will be the highest paid player in the MLS.

He will be earning more than former Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was on $7.2m (£5.5m) per year in 2019.

"It was the right time, the right opportunity," said Hernandez.

LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese added: "We think he can be one of Major League Soccer's best attacking threats.

"Javier has consistently scored goals in top leagues throughout the world and has been his country's most successful player over the last decade."

The Galaxy have not finished higher than fifth in the Western Conference since 2016 and won the last of their five MLS Cups in 2014.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.