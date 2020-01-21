Leicester pair Ben Chilwell & Hamza Choudhury 'learn lesson' after missing training

Ben Chiwell and Hamza Choudhury should be back in the squad to face West Ham

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury have "learned their lesson" after both missed a training session last week.

England left-back Chilwell, 23, and midfielder Choudhury, 22, were left out of the squad that lost 2-1 to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rodgers said the matter had been dealt with and both are available to face West Ham on Wednesday.

"It's happens at every club, misdemeanours take place," he said.

"It's a very important stage of the season for us and our preparation for games, and the two players missed a very important session for us - it was dealt with internally.

"They're young players, and young players make mistakes. They're learning that if you want to be at the top end of this table then it's a real mindset professionally you need to have, and we can't carry anyone.

"They've learned their lesson, they are good boys, both of them. We've spoken to the two players, and we move on."

Chilwell has made 18 Premier League appearances for the Foxes this season and has won 11 England caps since making his debut in 2018, while England Under-21 international Choudhury has made 13 league appearances this campaign.

Rodgers' side are third in the table on 45 points after 23 games, 11 points in front of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for the Champions League places.