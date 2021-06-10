Denmark v Finland

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Forward Teemu Pukki scored 10 of Finland's 16 goals in qualifying

TEAM NEWS

Denmark have no injury concerns for their tournament opener, with all of their key players expected to be available.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand is set to choose between young forwards Kasper Dolberg and Jonas Wind to lead Denmark's attack.

Finland striker Teemu Pukki sustained an ankle injury in May but returned to play 30 minutes of their final warm-up game versus Estonia.

Captain Tim Sparv will be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Denmark have got some outstanding players so this would have been a hard enough debut for Finland in their first major finals anyhow, but on top of that, they are playing away in Copenhagen.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Finland have won just one of the past 22 meetings (D6, L15) - a 2-1 friendly triumph in February 2000.

Denmark

This is Denmark's ninth European Championship appearance and their first since 2012.

Denmark's progression to the 2004 quarter-final was a first to the knockout stage since winning the tournament in 1992.

Christian Eriksen scored five goals and three assists in eight qualifying games.

Finland