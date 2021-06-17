Sweden v Slovakia

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar scored the winning goal against Poland

TEAM NEWS

Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg missed Sweden's opening game after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, both midfielders have since returned negative tests and are back in contention.

Right-back Mikael Lustig could miss out after suffering a groin strain in the 0-0 draw with Spain.

Slovakia forward Ivan Schranz was absent for the victory against Poland because of a thigh injury and could be unavailable once again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Slovakia surprised a few people with their win over Poland and that result means the onus will be on Sweden to break them down - the exact opposite of their approach against Spain.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between Sweden and Slovakia at a major tournament.

The most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in a friendly in October 2018.

Sweden are unbeaten in all five of their previous games against Slovakia (W2, D3).

The Swedes won 6-0 in a friendly in Abu Dhabi in January 2017.

Sweden

Sweden had won their previous five games before their goalless draw against Spain.

They have lost their second group stage game at each of their last four major tournaments, although those were against Spain, England, Italy and Germany.

The Swedes have failed to score in their last three European Championship matches (versus Italy, Belgium and Spain).

