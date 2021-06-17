Sweden v Slovakia

|Euro 2020 on the BBC
TEAM NEWS
Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg missed Sweden's opening game after testing positive for Covid-19.
However, both midfielders have since returned negative tests and are back in contention.
Right-back Mikael Lustig could miss out after suffering a groin strain in the 0-0 draw with Spain.
Slovakia forward Ivan Schranz was absent for the victory against Poland because of a thigh injury and could be unavailable once again.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Slovakia surprised a few people with their win over Poland and that result means the onus will be on Sweden to break them down - the exact opposite of their approach against Spain.
Prediction: 1-1
Lawro's full Euro 2020 predictions
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is the first meeting between Sweden and Slovakia at a major tournament.
- The most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in a friendly in October 2018.
- Sweden are unbeaten in all five of their previous games against Slovakia (W2, D3).
- The Swedes won 6-0 in a friendly in Abu Dhabi in January 2017.
Sweden
- Sweden had won their previous five games before their goalless draw against Spain.
- They have lost their second group stage game at each of their last four major tournaments, although those were against Spain, England, Italy and Germany.
- The Swedes have failed to score in their last three European Championship matches (versus Italy, Belgium and Spain).
Slovakia
- Slovakia are unbeaten in their last six games (W2, D4), their longest unbeaten run since June 2016.
- They did not have a single shot after scoring their second goal in the 69th minute of their 2-1 win over Poland, despite playing against 10 men.
- Defender Milan Skriniar has scored three goals in his last four appearances for Slovakia, after failing to score in his first 37 international appearances.
- As well as scoring the winning goal, Skriniar had the most touches (69) and made the most clearances (10) and blocks (two) against Poland.