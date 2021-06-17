European Championship - Group E
SwedenSweden14:00SlovakiaSlovakia
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium

Sweden v Slovakia

Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar
Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar scored the winning goal against Poland
TEAM NEWS

Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg missed Sweden's opening game after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, both midfielders have since returned negative tests and are back in contention.

Right-back Mikael Lustig could miss out after suffering a groin strain in the 0-0 draw with Spain.

Slovakia forward Ivan Schranz was absent for the victory against Poland because of a thigh injury and could be unavailable once again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Slovakia surprised a few people with their win over Poland and that result means the onus will be on Sweden to break them down - the exact opposite of their approach against Spain.

Prediction: 1-1

Sweden keeper Robin Olsen had the most touches against Spain (39)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is the first meeting between Sweden and Slovakia at a major tournament.
  • The most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in a friendly in October 2018.
  • Sweden are unbeaten in all five of their previous games against Slovakia (W2, D3).
  • The Swedes won 6-0 in a friendly in Abu Dhabi in January 2017.

Sweden

  • Sweden had won their previous five games before their goalless draw against Spain.
  • They have lost their second group stage game at each of their last four major tournaments, although those were against Spain, England, Italy and Germany.
  • The Swedes have failed to score in their last three European Championship matches (versus Italy, Belgium and Spain).

Slovakia

  • Slovakia are unbeaten in their last six games (W2, D4), their longest unbeaten run since June 2016.
  • They did not have a single shot after scoring their second goal in the 69th minute of their 2-1 win over Poland, despite playing against 10 men.
  • Defender Milan Skriniar has scored three goals in his last four appearances for Slovakia, after failing to score in his first 37 international appearances.
  • As well as scoring the winning goal, Skriniar had the most touches (69) and made the most clearances (10) and blocks (two) against Poland.

Friday 18th June 2021

Group D

  • EnglandEngland20:00ScotlandScotland

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy22006066
2Wales21103124
3Switzerland201114-31
4Turkey200205-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium21013123
2Denmark21011103
3Finland21011103
4Russia210113-23

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11003213
2Austria11003123
3Ukraine21014403
4North Macedonia200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11002023
2England11001013
3Croatia100101-10
4Scotland100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11002113
2Spain10100001
3Sweden10100001
4Poland100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11003033
2France11001013
3Germany100101-10
4Hungary100103-30
