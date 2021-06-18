Hungary v France

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

France forward Karim Benzema has failed to score on all seven appearances at the Euros

TEAM NEWS

France must decide whether to start Benjamin Pavard following his collision with Robin Gosens in the win over Germany.

Pavard later said he was "a little knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds" but he went on to play 90 minutes.

Hungary midfielder Daniel Gazdag has withdrawn from the squad after missing the opening defeat to Portugal with a knee injury.

Willi Orban and Loic Nego are one booking from suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Hungary frustrated Portugal for more than 80 minutes before conceding three late goals on Tuesday night and no doubt they will sit in again here - I don't blame them either. The huge home crowd will help them, but I still don't think they will keep France out.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

France have won both of their games against Hungary at a major tournament. They triumphed in the group stages of the World Cup in 1978 (3-1) and 1986 (3-0).

They have triumphed in the last five meetings, scoring 12 goals and conceding three. France had only won three of their previous 17 games against Hungary (D2, L12).

France have won just once in eight meetings on Hungarian soil (D1, L6) - a 3-1 victory in Budapest in 1990, which included a brace from Eric Cantona.

Hungary

Hungary's defeat by Portugal ended their 11-game unbeaten run.

They last lost their opening two matches at a major tournament at the 1978 World Cup.

The only previous time they have done so at the Euros was in 1972, when they lost the semi-final and third-place play-off.

Hungary are winless in their last four games at the Euros (D2, L2), conceding at least three goals in their last three matches.

Hungary midfielder Loic Nego was born in France and won the 2010 Under-19 European Championship on home soil alongside Antoine Griezmann.

France