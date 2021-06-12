Austria v North Macedonia

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic scored six goals in eight appearances during the Euro 2020 qualifiers

Uefa Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg.

TEAM NEWS

Austria captain Julian Baumgartlinger and forward Marko Arnautovic may both start on the bench after only recently returning from injury.

However, new Real Madrid signing David Alaba and Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann are both expected to start.

North Macedonia have no injury worries before their first major tournament.

Midfielder Enis Bardhi is available after previously testing positive for Covid-19 and forward Goran Pandev, 37, is set to win his 120th cap.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a great occasion for North Macedonia and I'm sure they will give everything they have got, but I can't see past an Austria win here. They are experienced and are a very steady side.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first encounter between Austria and North Macedonia at a major tournament. Their only two previous meetings took place in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Austria winning both, 4-1 away and 2-1 at home.

Austria

Austria have yet to reach the knockout stages or even win a single game at the European Championships (D2 L4). No team has played more games in the tournament - six - without winning one.

Austria have won only one of their past 15 games at major tournaments (D5 L9 - World Cups and Euros), a 2-1 victory against USA in the group phase of the 1990 World Cup.

Austria have scored only two goals in their six games at the European Championship finals; one of them was a penalty (Ivica Vastic vs Poland, Euro 2008). They have never been ahead at any point in those six games.

Austria last reached the knockout stages of a major tournament at the 1954 World Cup, finishing third. In their past 15 games at major tournaments they have won only one game (2-1 vs USA, World Cup 1990) and kept one clean sheet (0-0 vs Portugal, Euro 2016).

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic was directly involved in seven goals in his eight appearances during the Euro 2020 qualifiers (six goals, one assist).

North Macedonia