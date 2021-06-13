Poland v Slovakia

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

TEAM NEWS

Poland will be hoping to improve on their disappointing record in opening matches at major tournaments when they take on Slovakia in St Petersburg.

The Poles have failed to win their opener at a major tournament five out of the last six times.

Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar will be tasked with stopping Poland's prolific forward Robert Lewandowski.

Slovakia are captained by Marek Hamsik, who also led the nation to the last 16 at the 2010 World Cup.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Slovakia can be a bit flaky at times and in Robert Lewandowski, Poland have got the perfect player to punish any defensive lapses.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between Poland and Slovakia at a major tournament.

Only one of the previous eight matches between the countries has ended in a draw. Their last meeting ended in a 2-0 win for Slovakia back in November 2013, courtesy of goals from Juraj Kucka and Robert Mak, the latter's first for the national team.

Poland

Poland are taking part in their fourth European Championship, also their fourth in a row. 2016 is the only time they have reached the knockout stages.

Poland have won only one of their past nine opening games at a major tournament (D4 L4) - against Northern Ireland at Euro 2016.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has scored only one goal in his past 10 games in major competitions - against Portugal in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals.

Poland have not scored more than one goal in their 11 games at the European Championship.

Slovakia