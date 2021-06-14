Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Portugal begin their European Championship defence on Tuesday when they face Hungary in Budapest.

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, and defender Pepe, 38, are again among the squad for Portugal, who won Euro 2016.

Portugal's preparations were disrupted on Sunday when Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo tested positive for Covid-19 and was replaced in the squad by Manchester United's Diogo Dalot.

Group F also contains world champions France and former winners Germany.

There are nine Premier League players in the Portugal squad, including Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, Manchester City pair Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva and Wolves quartet Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves.

Hungary, who finished third in the European Championship in 1964 and fourth eight years later, are playing in the tournament for a fourth time, after reaching the last 16 of Euro 2016. In that tournament they played Portugal in the group phase, with it ending 3-3, despite Hungary taking the lead three times.

Their current squad includes Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy, while goalkeepers Peter Gulacsi and Adam Bogdan have both had spells at Liverpool.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Hungary were in the same group as Portugal at Euro 2016 and ended up topping it after a thrilling 3-3 draw with the eventual tournament winners.

There is no chance Hungary will finish top of Group F and, on paper, this talented Portugal side should have too much for them - but the game is being played in Budapest, so I am going to go with a draw.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the third meeting between Hungary and Portugal at a major tournament after World Cup 1966 and Euro 2016. The two previous games have produced 10 goals (3-1 to Portugal in 1966, 3-3 in 2016).

Portugal have never lost against Hungary (won nine, drew four).

Hungary

Hungary have qualified for back-to-back editions of the European Championship, having only played in two of the previous 14 tournaments (1964, 1972).

Hungary remained unbeaten in the group stages in their last appearance (won one, drew two in 2016), but have won just two of eight matches in the competition (drew two, lost four).

Only two of Hungary's 11 goals in the European Championship have come in the first half (seven in the second half, two in extra time).

Centre-back Willi Orban was Hungary's top scorer in qualifying - all three of his goals came from set-pieces.

Portugal