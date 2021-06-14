Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Karim Benzema (right) has returned to the France squad after an absence of almost six years

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann are both fit for France's Euro 2020 opener with Germany in Munich on Tuesday.

The pair emerged from Les Bleus' final friendly win over Bulgaria last Tuesday with injuries - a dead leg for Benzema and a calf issue for Griezmann.

Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss the game as he continues to recover from a leg injury.

Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos played in the centre of midfield in the 7-1 friendly win over Latvia on 7 June.

Lawro's prediction

France are my tips to win the tournament and Germany have not been great of late but I would still hesitate before saying they will get beaten in their own backyard.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Read more of Lawro's predictions here

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the sixth meeting between France and Germany at a major tournament, but their first in the group stages. So far, their head-to-head record is perfectly balanced with two wins each and a draw.

France and Germany's only previous European Championship encounter was in the 2016 semi-finals - France won 2-0, with Antoine Griezmann scoring both goals.

France

France are unbeaten in their past five games against Germany on German soil (W3 D2). Their only previous meeting in Munich ended goalless (Allianz Arena, September 2018).

France are taking part in their 10th European Championship, also their eighth in a row - they last failed to make the finals in 1988. Only Germany and Spain (three each) have won more European Championships than France (two, in 1984 and 2000).

Since - and including - World Cup 2014, France have won 14 of their 19 games at major tournaments.

France's only defeat in their opening European Championship game was in the inaugural tournament, in 1960 (4-5 v Yugoslavia); they are unbeaten in openers since then (W5 D3). Meanwhile, Germany have never lost their opening game in the tournament (W7 D5) - the last time they failed to win their first match was in 2004 (1-1 vs Netherlands).

If France boss Didier Deschamps lifts the trophy at Euro 2020, he would become the first person ever to win the World Cup and European Championship as player and manager. Having started his tenure in July 2012, he's the second longest serving head coach among the 24 nations at Euro 2020, after Germany's Joachim Löw (since July 2006).

Germany

Germany are taking part in their 13th European Championship, more than any other team. They have won the trophy three times, the most alongside Spain (3). Their next game will also be their 50th in the tournament, becoming the first team to reach that milestone.

Antoine Griezmann has scored more goals versus Germany than against any other team with France (4). He's also been directly involved in more goals (14) than any other European player over the last two major tournaments: 10 goals and four assists in 14 games at Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018 combined.

Only two European goalkeepers have made more appearances at major international tournaments than Germany's Manuel Neuer (27): Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon (31 each).

This will be Joachim Low's 18th game as manager in the European Championship, a record. Low has led Germany to the semi-finals in five of his six previous tournaments, the only exception coming at World Cup 2018 (group stages elimination).

Most recent meeting

France 2-1 Germany (16 October 2018)