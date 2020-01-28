Quiz: Can you name 12 EFL Cup finalists since 2010?

James Milner put Villa ahead in the 2010 final, before goals by Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney saw Manchester United win the cup

If Aston Villa can get past Leicester City on Tuesday, they will reach the Carabao Cup final for the first time since 2010.

Villa fans will not remember that occasion fondly of course, as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United. But a lot has happened since then.

They have been relegated from, then promoted back to, the Premier League while the Red Devils have gone from serial title winners to top-four hopefuls, and the EFL Cup has been rebranded three times.

There are 12 teams who have made it into the final since Villa last did - can you name them all? Try our quiz below...