Massimo Luongo: FA overturn Sheffield Wednesday midfielder's ban

Massimo Luongo walks off ruefully in the 5-0 defeat by Blackburn following his dismissal

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo has had a three-match suspension withdrawn with immediate effect by the Football Association.

The 27-year-old was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Lewis Travis, deemed 'serious foul play', in Saturday's 5-0 defeat by Blackburn.

However, Wednesday appealed the call by referee Jared Gillett, and the initial verdict was overturned on review.

He can now play in Saturday's FA Cup tie against former club QPR.