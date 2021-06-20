Finland v Belgium

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set to start his first game since being injured in the Champions League final

TEAM NEWS

Finland could recall 34-year-old captain Tim Sparv.

The midfielder, who underwent knee surgery in March, started their opening win against Denmark but did not feature in Wednesday's defeat by Russia.

Belgium, who are through to the last 16, are missing wing-back Thorgan Hazard, who suffered a minor knee injury in their last game.

Head coach Roberto Martinez has said Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel and Kevin de Bruyne will all start Monday's match.

The Finns will reach the knockout stage if they win, while a draw will be enough if Russia lose to Denmark. Other permutations external-link could enable the tournament debutants to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Finland still have a chance of joining Belgium in the last 16 after beating Denmark in their first game, but I don't see them adding to their points tally here.

Everyone saw how poor Belgium can be defensively in the first half of their last game, against Denmark - but then they showed how good they can be going forward after the break, when the big boys are playing.

Kevin de Bruyne changed everything when he came on at half-time, and the bad news for the Finnish is that I'd expect him to start this time.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Belgium are winless in their last seven games against Finland (D3, L4).

They have not beaten the Finns since claiming a 6-1 victory in a World Cup qualifier in 1968.

None of the last five encounters have produced more than two goals.

Finland

Finland have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions (D2, L5), failing to find the net in three of their previous four games, all of which were defeats.

The Finns have registered just two shots on target so far at Euro 2020. Since 1980, no team has finished the group stage with fewer than four shots on target.

Joel Pohjanpalo has attempted 42% of Finland's shots at Euro 2020 (five of 12), with none of his team-mates attempting more than two shots.

Belgium