FinlandFinland20:00BelgiumBelgium
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium

Finland v Belgium

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne
Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set to start his first game since being injured in the Champions League final
TEAM NEWS

Finland could recall 34-year-old captain Tim Sparv.

The midfielder, who underwent knee surgery in March, started their opening win against Denmark but did not feature in Wednesday's defeat by Russia.

Belgium, who are through to the last 16, are missing wing-back Thorgan Hazard, who suffered a minor knee injury in their last game.

Head coach Roberto Martinez has said Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel and Kevin de Bruyne will all start Monday's match.

The Finns will reach the knockout stage if they win, while a draw will be enough if Russia lose to Denmark. Other permutationsexternal-link could enable the tournament debutants to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Finland still have a chance of joining Belgium in the last 16 after beating Denmark in their first game, but I don't see them adding to their points tally here.

Everyone saw how poor Belgium can be defensively in the first half of their last game, against Denmark - but then they showed how good they can be going forward after the break, when the big boys are playing.

Kevin de Bruyne changed everything when he came on at half-time, and the bad news for the Finnish is that I'd expect him to start this time.

Prediction: 0-2

Belgium are unbeaten in 11 games, winning nine of those fixtures

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Belgium are winless in their last seven games against Finland (D3, L4).
  • They have not beaten the Finns since claiming a 6-1 victory in a World Cup qualifier in 1968.
  • None of the last five encounters have produced more than two goals.

Finland

  • Finland have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions (D2, L5), failing to find the net in three of their previous four games, all of which were defeats.
  • The Finns have registered just two shots on target so far at Euro 2020. Since 1980, no team has finished the group stage with fewer than four shots on target.
  • Joel Pohjanpalo has attempted 42% of Finland's shots at Euro 2020 (five of 12), with none of his team-mates attempting more than two shots.

Belgium

  • Their last defeat was a 2-1 loss to England at Wembley in the Nations League in October. That is the only time they have been beaten in their last 25 matches (W21, D3).
  • Victory would see Belgium win all three of their group games at a European Championship for the first time in their history.
  • Against Denmark, Roberto Martinez's side became the first team at Euro 2020 to come from behind to win a match.
  • The Belgians have won their final group game at each of their last four major tournaments.
  • Eden Hazard has registered five assists in seven appearances at the European Championship, an average of one every 98 minutes - the best ratio for any player since 1980.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy33007079
2Wales31113214
3Switzerland311145-14
4Turkey300318-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Russia210113-23
3Finland21011103
4Denmark200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands22005236
2Ukraine21014403
3Austria21013303
4North Macedonia200225-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep21103124
2England21101014
3Croatia201112-11
4Scotland201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden21101014
2Slovakia21012203
3Spain20201102
4Poland201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany21014313
3Portugal21015413
4Hungary201114-31
View full European Championship tables

