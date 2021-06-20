Russia v Denmark

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Russia midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk scored the only goal against Finland on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Russia right-back Mario Fernandes is expected to be fit despite landing awkwardly in the game against Finland and being carried off on a stretcher.

Left-back Yuri Zhirkov is out of the tournament because of the injury he suffered in their opening match.

Denmark played a back three against Belgium but may revert to a back four for a game they have to win.

Striker Jonas Wind dropped to the bench for their last match and will hope to earn a recall.

Russia will progress to the last 16 if they win, or if they draw and Finland fail to beat Belgium.

If the Finns lose, Denmark will qualify in second place as long as they win and score more than once. Other permutations external-link could potentially see the sides in Group B separated by disciplinary points or overall ranking in qualifying.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Home advantage is going to help Denmark here and their first win of the tournament could sneak them into the last 16 in second place too - Group B is that tight.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The sides have met just once since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, with Russia winning 2-0 in a friendly at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in February 2012. Roman Shirokov and Andrei Arshavin scored the goals for the visitors.

Russia

Russia are vying to win back-to-back games at the European Championship for the first time since they won three in a row at Euro 2008.

They have lost their final group stage match in three of their last four appearances at a major tournament, last winning against Sweden at Euro 2008.

The Russians ended a run of nine European Championship matches without a clean sheet by beating Finland 1-0 in their last game.

Artem Dzyuba has been involved in 22 goals in his last 21 appearances for Russia, with 14 goals and eight assists.

Dzyuba has 29 international goals and is one shy of equalling Aleksandr Kerzhakov as Russia's all-time top scorer (this excludes the Soviet Union, for whom Oleg Blokhin netted 42 times).

Denmark