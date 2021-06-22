|Euro 2020 on the BBC
|Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details
Slovakia need a point against Spain in Seville to guarantee their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.
Spain will reach the knockout phase with a win but could also progress if they draw and Poland do not beat Sweden.
"It's an all-or-nothing game so we have to approach it with the confidence that we will go through," said Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta.
"We have a clear objective and it's important we have the right mentality."
Team news
Slovakia will again be without injured winger Ivan Schranz, while defender Denis Vavro is also still unavailable after testing positive for coronavirus.
Spain captain Sergio Busquets is expected to play after a positive Covid-19 test saw him miss the draws against Sweden and Poland.
Azpilicueta, Thiago Alcantara and Mikel Oyarzabal are also in contention to start for Luis Enrique's side.
Lawro's prediction
The worry for the Spanish is their shortage of goals to go with all of their possession. They create chances, but they lack urgency.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0 to Slovakia
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Slovakia have won only one of their six meetings with Spain (D1 L4), a home victory in a European Championship qualifier back in October 2014 (2-1). This is their first encounter at a major tournament.
- Spain have won all three of their previous matches on home soil against Slovakia, scoring 11 goals and conceding two.
Slovakia
- Slovakia are unbeaten in their final group-stage game at both of their previous two major tournaments, winning 3-2 against Italy at the 2010 World Cup and drawing 0-0 with England at Euro 2016. They have progressed from the group stages at both previous tournaments.
- Slovakia had 10 shots without any being on target in their 1-0 defeat by Sweden; this was only the fifth instance of a team having 10 or more shots but having none on target in a Euros game since 1980, and the first since Croatia against Portugal at Euro 2016 (17 efforts, 0 on target).
- Including one as caretaker manager in 2018, Stefan Tarkovic has only lost two of his 11 matches in charge of Slovakia in all competitions (W4 D5 L2), one of which was last time out against Sweden; Slovakia are yet to lose back-to-back games under him.
- Slovakia full-back Peter Pekarik earned his 103rd cap for his country in the 1-0 defeat by Sweden. An appearance against Spain would see him go level with Martin Skrtel on 104 caps in joint-third on the all-time list of caps for Slovakia. The only two players with more than Skrtel are Marek Hamsík (128) and Miroslav Karhan (107).
Spain
- Spain have drawn both of their Euro 2020 matches so far; in European Championship history, only one side have drawn all three of their games in a single group stage - Portugal in 2016, who would go on to win the entire tournament that year.
- Spain have drawn each of their past four major tournament matches (World Cup and Euros); among European nations, only Italy (five from 1980 to 1982) have ever had a longer run of successive such draws.
- Spain have missed five of their past eight penalties taken in the European Championship finals (excluding shootouts), a run going back to the 1984 tournament.
- Spain's five missed penalties is more than any nation has scored at the tournament in this period (the Czech Republic, France, the Netherlands, Spain & Sweden have all scored four since).
