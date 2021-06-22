Germany v Hungary

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Forward Thomas Muller injured his knee in Germany's 4-2 victory over Portugal last Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Germany have been boosted by both Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan returning to training after the pair picked up knocks in the 4-2 win over Portugal.

Thomas Muller is a serious doubt after sustaining a knee injury in the same game, and Lukas Klostermann is also likely to remain out.

Hungary captain Adam Szalai has been cleared to play after being substituted against France with a head injury.

Head coach Marco Rossi otherwise has no fresh injury concerns.

Germany got their tournament up and running in style with that thrilling win against Portugal, and they have home advantage again here. Hungary held on for a great point against France and frustrated Portugal for long periods but they need to win this game to get out of this group. I just don't see that happening.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides at a European Championship.

They met twice at the 1954 World Cup in their only previous fixtures at a major tournament. Hungary won 8-3 in the group stages, with West Germany triumphing 3-2 in the final.

That group stage defeat remains Germany's heaviest at a Euros or World Cup.

The Germans have won the two most recent meetings under Joachim Low - a 3-0 victory in May 2010 and 2-0 in June 2016.

Germany

Germany could be eliminated at the group stages of consecutive major tournaments for the first time in their history.

They have now scored a combined 302 goals across all World Cups and Euros - the most of any nation. France are second with 184.

Kai Havertz became Germany's youngest ever European Championship finals goalscorer against Portugal, aged 22 years and eight days.

Havertz also became the first player in this German squad to score a goal at any Euros.

Hungary