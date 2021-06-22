Portugal v France

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in six games and 439 minutes versus France, his longest run without ever scoring against any nation

Euro 2020 on the BBC Coverage: Live on BBC One from 1930, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 5 Live, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

TEAM NEWS

Portugal will assess the fitness of Joao Felix and Nuno Mendes, who are yet to feature at Euro 2020 due to muscular injuries.

Ruben Dias will miss the last 16 with another booking, while Joao Moutinho and Renato Sanches could start after coming off the bench versus Germany.

France forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury sustained against Hungary.

Lucas Hernandez is expected to be available following a minor injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'm going with France to get the win that will see them top Group F, because I think they are the best team in the tournament but this defeat could mean the holders Portugal go out. By the time this game is played, they will know what they need to go through as one of the four best third-placed teams. If three points is not enough and they are losing this game, they will throw everything at it.

Prediction: 0-1

Lawro's full Euro 2020 predictions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Portugal's victory at Euro 2016 is their only win in 13 games versus France (D1, L11).

This is the fifth major tournament meeting between the sides - but the first time they have met in the group stages. All four previous encounters took place in the semis (Euro 1984, Euro 2000, 2006 World Cup) or final (Euro 2016). France won the first three while Portugal won in 2016.

There have only been three goals scored in total in the last four fixtures.

Portugal

Portugal's defeat versus Germany was just a third in their last 31 games (W19, D9).

It was only a fifth outright defeat in a competitive game in seven years under Fernando Santos.

They are the first reigning European champions in history to concede four goals in a game.

Portugal conceded four goals for only the second time in 67 games at a major tournament, with the first time also against Germany in a 4-0 defeat at the 2014 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs just one goal to become the outright European top goalscorer at major tournaments. He is currently tied on 19 goals with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose.

France