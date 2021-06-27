It is the first time Croatia will face Spain in the knockout stages of the European Championship

Euro 2020 last 16: Croatia v Spain Date : 28 June. Kick-off : 17:00 BST. Venue : Parken Stadium, Copenhagen. Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, text commentary, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website.

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic says his side must "stand up to" Spain when they face each other in the last 16 of the European Championship on Monday.

World Cup runners-up Croatia are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the third time.

Three-time European champions Spain have failed to reach the last eight in their last three major tournaments.

They lost to Italy at this stage in 2016, while Croatia were defeated by eventual champions Portugal.

Croatia qualified for the knockout stages as runners-up of Group D, with one win in three games, while Spain finished second in Group E.

"Spain showed real quality against Slovakia," said Croatia's Dalic. "They are a young, fast, energetic team.

"They base their play on a high press with lots of passing, but we have our own qualities. It won't be easy for them either.

"We can stand up to them. We will need to remember that attack can be a means of defence."

Spain forward Dani Olmo spent five years at Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb and he says their opponents are "lion-hearted".

"In every sport they play, Croatians are always very competitive, they are lion-hearted and give everything for their country," he added.

"They really appreciate every objective they achieve. They have proven themselves in this Euros and in other tournaments, they thrive in difficult situations. There's no favourite in this fixture, it's anyone's game."

Croatia will be without Ivan Perisic after the 32-year-old winger tested positive for Covid-19.

The two sides kick-off at 17:00 BST in Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, with the winner setting up a quarter-final tie with either France or Switzerland in St Petersburg on 2 July.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Croatia last faced Spain in any competition during the 2018-19 Uefa Nations League. While the Croatians won the most recent of those two meetings (3-2 in November 2018), they lost the other 6-0 in September 2018, a result that remains their heaviest ever defeat in international football.

This will be Croatia and Spain's third major tournament meeting, with both previous such clashes coming in European Championship group stages. Both sides won once each: Spain in 2012 and Croatia in 2016.

Croatia

In what is their sixth European Championship tournament, Croatia have made it through to the knockout stages for a fourth time.

Croatia have failed to progress beyond the first knockout game on each of the previous three occasions (quarter-final in 1996 and 2008 and last 16 in 2016).

Since the start of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia have failed to score in just one of their 10 games at major tournaments, netting 18 goals in total from an Expected Goals tally (xG) of 13.6 (netting 4.4 goals more than expected)

Against Scotland, Croatia scored three goals from an xG of 1.0 (netting two goals more than expected) - the highest positive differential in a game in the Euro 2020 group stage, and the highest in the competition since France scored five against Iceland in the quarter-final at Euro 2016 from an xG of 1.8 (netting 3.2 goals more than expected).

Last time out against Scotland, Luka Modric became the oldest player to score for Croatia at the Euros (35 years & 286 days), while he also holds the record as the youngest goalscorer for his nation in the competition (22 years & 73 days versus Austria in 2008).

Spain

After winning Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, Spain have since been eliminated from both of their last two major tournament knockout round matches: the last 16 of Euro 2016 (v Italy) and the 2018 World Cup (v Russia).

Spain last suffered elimination in three consecutive knockout stage participations when doing so across the 1994 World Cup, Euro 1996 and Euro 2000.

Spain forced more pressed sequences (sequences where the opposition has three or fewer passes and the sequence ends within 40 metres of their own goal) than any other side during the Euro 2020 group stages (60), while their average of eight passes allowed per defensive action was the lowest by any side in the round.

All six of Spain's goals in the Euro 2020 group stage were scored by different players. Indeed, Spain were the highest scoring side in the round not to see a player score more than once.

What are the chances of progression?

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Nielsen's Gracenote:

"Croatia qualified as expected but their second-place finish gives them a last-16 date with Spain instead of the Netherlands. Croatia's chance of winning the tournament has barely changed since June 11, increasing from 1.4% to 1.6%.

"Spain were the only one of the pre-tournament favourites to top their group who failed to do so. They have therefore ended up in the tougher half of the draw which has reduced their chance of winning the tournament from 10.8% to 7.6%, the same as the Netherlands coming into this round of fixtures.

"Spain are favourites to progress from this match as they are ranked seventh in the world on the Gracenote World Football Ranking compared to Croatia's 21st. Gracenote estimates Spain's chance of progress at 66% whereas Croatia, who have declined sharply since 2018, have a 34% chance of a quarter-final place."