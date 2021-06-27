England v Germany Venue: Wembley Stadium, London Date: Tuesday, 29 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England will attempt to beat Germany in a major tournament knockout game for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final when they meet in Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie at Wembley.

A relaxation of ticketing restrictions means 40,000 fans will be present, with both teams hoping to set up a Rome quarter-final with Sweden or Ukraine.

The Three Lions have only ever progressed from one Euros knockout tie.

"It's an incredible record really," said England boss Gareth Southgate.

That victory came on penalties against Spain in 1996, a tournament at which England eventually lost in the semi-finals on penalties to Germany. That defeat remains the only time England have been beaten in a major tournament on home soil.

"Something we have spoken about over the last four years is that this team doesn't carry the baggage from previous eras," said Southgate. "Many of them weren't even born when many of those things happened and it is an irrelevance for them.

"It's a real opportunity to progress to a quarter-final, albeit against a team with pedigree and experience, but it is a game we are looking forward to."

If Germany lose - something they have not done in their past seven games against England at Wembley, winning five - it will be Joachim Low's last match as their manager. He is set to be replaced by Hansi Flick after the tournament.

The teams have had significantly different routes to the knockout rounds. England had a more comfortable group stage than Germany, beating Croatia and the Czech Republic - and drawing against Scotland - without conceding a goal to top Group D.

Germany were six minutes away from being eliminated but Leon Goretzka's late equaliser against Hungary took them into the last 16 after a defeat by France and win over Portugal. All their group games were at home in Munich.

England's record v Germany in major tournament knockout ties 1966 World Cup final: Won 4-2 1970 World Cup quarter-final: Lost 3-2 after extra time 1990 World Cup semi-final: Lost 4-3 on penalties after 1-1 draw Euro 96 semi-final: Lost 6-5 on penalties after 1-1 draw 2010 World Cup last 16: Lost 4-1

What are the big selection issues?

Southgate has a decision to make on midfielder Mason Mount and full-back Ben Chilwell.

The pair will be available for selection after completing their self-isolation period on Monday evening.

They had come into contact with Chelsea team-mate and Scotland player Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus.

"They are having to travel separate to the team and they have had individual training programmes this week," Southgate said.

"The only sessions they have been able to do is join in with us when there hasn't been full team training, so they haven't been training fully with the team.

"It's really complicated because there's the physical periodisation you want for a game like this, then there's the tactical side and they have been in a different room on Zoom for that having to dial in.

"But they are young players who I think can get on with things pretty well, so that's the decision we've got to make really, whether we think that what they've been able to do will prepare them enough for the game."

'It's only Germany!' - Dublin and Keown's plan for England win

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan are expected to be fit.

Chelsea's Rudiger (cold) and Manchester City's Gundogan (head injury) missed training on Sunday but were back for Monday's session in Bavaria before flying to England.

The German FA said the team were not allowed to train at Wembley on Monday.

Thomas Muller is expected to replace Leroy Sane after recovering from a knee injury.

Lawro's prediction

This is one of the most ordinary Germany sides I have seen for ages, but they are still Germany, in a knockout competition and they are going to enjoy being at Wembley.

At the very least, they are going to be really, really difficult to beat, and they could even have a really big performance in them.

That might come against England, who have done what they have had to so far and have probably played well for 90 minutes in total at this tournament - in the first halves of their games against Croatia and the Czechs.

Sadly for them, those moments have been followed by what I would describe as staccato spells, where they have stagnated in attack and decided to sit back a bit.

Some of that has been down to Gareth Southgate's team selection, because he has been cautious. He has got some big calls to make now.

It is going to be extremely close but I think this is going to penalties - and I am backing England to get their own back this time.

Lawro's prediction: 0-0 after extra time - England to win on penalties

Does Wembley give England a crucial advantage?

Sports analysts Gracenote give England a 68% chance of reaching the quarter-finals - and say it would be 56% if they did not have home advantage.

England are second favourites to win the tournament (15.5%) - only behind Belgium - while Germany only have a 4.2% chance.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, said: "England came into Euro 2020 ranked eighth in the world by Gracenote but the chance of winning the tournament was estimated at 13.6% because of the home advantage the team would enjoy for up to six matches.

"Prior to the second round beginning, England became favourites to win Euro 2020 because of their presence in the less difficult-looking side of the draw and they are again second favourites since Belgium progressed to the next round.

"England have an extra advantage during the knockout phase which no other team has. By playing at Wembley in the second round and, if they get there, the semi-finals and final, England's chance of being successful is increased by about 12%.

"This is no guarantee of winning the tournament but they have more chance now than they would on neutral ground."

Match facts

Head-to-head

This is the third meeting between England and Germany at the European Championship. Germany won 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the 1996 semi-final, before England won 1-0 in the group stage at Euro 2000.

This will be the 13th meeting between England and Germany at Wembley. England won four of the first five such games (L1), including the 1966 World Cup final, but are winless in their last seven (D2 L5).

England and Germany have met seven times previously at major tournaments. Both sides have won two games each with three draws, though the Germans have progressed via a penalty shootout following two of those draws.

England

This will be England's 300th international match at Wembley and their 77th at the new site since it reopened in 2007. The Three Lions have won 187 times at this venue (D73 L39), and remain unbeaten in their 14 Euros or World Cup finals matches at the stadium (W9 D5).

England have never won a European Championships knockout match in 90 minutes (D4 L2). Four games have gone to penalties, with England only progressing once via this method, against Spain at Wembley at Euro 96.

England's last four victories have all been 1-0, as many as their previous 26 wins had been. The only previous year they have had five 1-0 wins was in 1990, with two of those wins coming at the 1990 World Cup when they reached the semi-final.

Raheem Sterling has scored 14 goals in his last 19 appearances for England, after scoring just twice in his first 45 caps. All 16 of Sterling's goals for England have come in competitive games, with only Steve Bloomer scoring more with every goal coming in competitive games (28 goals, all in Home Nations matches).

Germany