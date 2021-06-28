Sweden v Ukraine

Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Janne Andersson's Sweden side topped Group E on seven points following their 3-2 win over Poland

TEAM NEWS

Sweden's in-form Emil Forsberg missed training on Saturday as a precaution but has declared himself fit to play.

Head coach Janne Andersson has no fresh injury concerns, but Marcus Danielson, Mikael Lustig and and Kristoffer Olsson are one yellow card from suspension.

Ukraine will continue to monitor Denys Popov and Aleksandr Zubkov, both of whom suffered calf injuries in their opening game.

Winger Viktor Tsygankov may be in line for his first start of the tournament.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The winners of England-Germany face the winners of this tie in the quarter-finals, which seems quite an appealing draw.

Alexander Isak has been bright in Sweden's attack, while Ukraine's best moments at Euro 2020 came after they went 2-0 down to the Dutch, and even then they ended up losing 3-2.

I'm going with Sweden, but this is knockout football. I've tipped two of the ties to go to penalties but I wouldn't be surprised if more of them do and, when it comes down to a shootout, anyone can win it.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the fifth meeting between Sweden and Ukraine.

Sweden's only victory over Ukraine came in a 1-0 friendly win in August 2011 (D1, L2).

The last encounter between the sides was at Euro 2012, when Ukraine won 2-1 thanks to a brace from current boss Andriy Shevchenko.

Sweden

Sweden have reached the knockout stage of a European Championship for just the third time.

Janne Andersson's side are yet to lose in 2021, winning seven of their eight matches.

The Swedes' 591 successful passes in the group stage was the fewest of any team.

Their passing accuracy of 69.9% was also the lowest in the tournament's opening phase, as was their overall possession (29.6%).

Sweden scored with 44% of their shots on target in the group stage - only Portugal had a higher ratio (50%).

Forsberg's opening goal against Poland came after one minute and 22 seconds - the second-fastest scored at a Euros.

Viktor Claesson's late winner against Poland was his 10th goal for Sweden and his first at a major tournament.

Claesson's next international cap will be his 50th.

Ukraine