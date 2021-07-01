Euro 2020 quarter-final: Switzerland v Spain Kick-off: 17:00 BST Date: Friday 2 July. Venue: Saint Petersburg, Russia. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website and app and ITV. Click here for more details.

Switzerland are "hungry for more" after shocking world champions France in the last 16 of the European Championship, says manager Vladimir Petkovic.

The Swiss beat favourites France on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw to set-up a quarter-final against Spain.

Luis Enrique's side, who lifted the trophy in 1964, 2008 and 2012, progressed following a remarkable 5-3 extra-time victory over Croatia.

Petkovic said his team "want to go a step further".

He added: "We have done very well to reach the quarter-finals but we are not content and we are hungry for more.

"We know we are playing one of the tournament favourites but we won't be overwhelmed after eliminating France. We will be mentally prepared for another massive challenge."

Switzerland's progression came with a huge blow as they will be without inspirational captain Granit Xhaka, who is suspended after collecting a second yellow card of the competition against France.

The Arsenal midfielder was given the man of the match award for his performance in that knockout game.

Spain recovered from goalkeeper Unai Simon's unforgettable first-half howler in which he failed to control Pedri's 49-yard back pass and allowed it to go into his own net.

"It was a mis-control," said Simon. "I've seen it six or seven times now and I've got a bit worked up about it.

"The sun's not bothering me and it doesn't bounce awkwardly. I think I tried to get the ball out of my feet by controlling it instead of stopping it. It's an accident and something that can be fixed."

MATCH STATS

Head to head

This is the first meeting between Switzerland and Spain at the European Championship. Their three previous meetings in a major tournament came in the 1966, 1994 and 2010 World Cups, with Spain winning the first two and Switzerland triumphing last time out.

Spain have lost just one of their 22 meetings with Switzerland in all competitions (W16 D5), with that defeat coming in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Switzerland

This is Switzerland's fourth quarter-final appearance in a major tournament (World Cup and Euro), and their first in the European Championship. The Swiss have lost each of their previous three such games - 3-2 v Czechoslovakia (1934), 2-0 v Hungary (1938) and 7-5 v Austria (1954).

Switzerland have scored three goals in each of their last two European Championship matches, having never scored more than twice in any of their first 15 in the competition.

Switzerland's Haris Seferovic has scored three goals in his last two games at the Euros, having netted just one in his first 13 appearances at major tournaments.

Spain