Belgium v Italy

Belgium wing-back Thorgan Hazard (centre) celebrates his winning goal against Portugal with his brother Eden

TEAM NEWS

Belgium have fitness doubts over key duo Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard after the pair picked up injuries in their last-16 victory over Austria.

Full-back Timothy Castagne has re-joined the squad following a fractured eye socket, but is unlikely to feature.

Italy may have Giorgio Chiellini available again after missing the last two games with a muscle strain.

Full-back Alessandro Florenzi is back training with the squad following a calf issue.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the fifth match between the sides at a major tournament, but the first in the knockout stage.

Italy have won three of the previous four encounters at a major tournament, drawing the other.

Italy's 2-0 triumph in Lyon in the group stage at Euro 2016 is their most recent game against Belgium. Emanuele Giaccherini scored after 32 minutes before Graziano Pelle added a second in injury-time.

Belgium

Belgium were knocked out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, losing 3-1 to Wales.

They have won 11 of their last 13 games (D2), scoring 32 goals and conceding eight.

Belgium have lost just one of their last 27 games (W23, D3).

Their only defeat since the start of 2019 was 2-1 against England at Wembley in the Nations League in October.

They have scored in each of their last 34 games, last failing to net in the 1-0 loss to France in the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

Since Roberto Martinez's first game in charge in September 2016, they have won more games (47) and scored more goals (175) than any other European nation.

Thorgan Hazard has provided four goals and two assists in his last seven starts.

Italy