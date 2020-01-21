Elia Caprile: Leeds United sign Chievo goalkeeper on three-and-a-half-year deal

Elia Caprile has made one appearance for Italy Under-18s

Leeds have signed Chievo goalkeeper Elia Caprile for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 18-year-old Italy Under-18 international never made a senior appearance for Italian side Chievo, who are sixth in Serie B.

He will be eligible to feature for both the first team and the club's development side.

Leeds are second in the Championship after winning just one of their past seven league matches.

