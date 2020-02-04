Leasing.com Trophy: Newport County v Leicester City Under-21

Newport County manager Michael Flynn is expected to pick a strong side for this re-arranged EFL Trophy quarter-final.

Defenders Ryan Haynes and Ashley Baker are both doubtful after picking up injuries in Saturday's 1-0 League Two defeat at Plymouth, but right-back Daniel Leadbitter is fit again.

Leicester, the one remaining Premier League development squad left in the competition, also have injury problems.

Coach Ben Petty described his side as "a bit walking wounded'.

The fixture was due to be played last month but was called off 40 minutes before kick off because of a frozen pitch at Rodney Parade.

The winners will be at home to Salford City in the semi-final.