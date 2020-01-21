Joe Ledley: Newport County to hold talks with Wales midfielder

Joe Ledley is looking for a club after his short term deal at Charlton expired

Newport County are to hold talks with Wales international Joe Ledley about joining the club.

The 32-year-old has been training with the League Two outfit after a short spell with Championship side Charlton Athletic.

Now Newport manager Mike Flynn has confirmed he is set to sit down with Ledley this week.

Flynn said: "He is a quality player and we will have a chat.

"He is obviously happy because he has come in again. It is a good sign. We have to make sure it suits both parties. We will get our heads together," Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

"I have known Joe a while and he is a great lad. Obviously he said the same thing about me. So if something can be done, I'm sure it could be."

Earlier this month Ledley said he is keen to find a club close to his home in Cardiff. It is thought he has turned down offers from overseas, but did not rule out a move to Newport at the time.

And Flynn confirmed he is keen to do more business before the January transfer window closes.

"There might one one or two still going out through the door and there might be one or two coming in. It won't be any more than two," he said.