Hearts' Craig Wighton close to Arbroath loan switch

Craig Wighton has been training with Hearts' youths

Out-of-favour Hearts forward Craig Wighton is poised to join Arbroath on loan.

An agreement for the 22-year-old is close to being reached days after Scottish Championship rivals Dundee claimed they were priced out of a deal.

The former Dundee forward has been banished to train with the youths and told to find another club by manager Daniel Stendel.

Wighton has made two starts and one substitute appearance this season.

Hearts failed to score in all three games, two of them under Stendel, and the former Scotland Under-21 international was told he was one of several players, including captain Christophe Berra, midfielder Glenn Whelan and winger Jake Mulraney, who had no future at Tynecastle.

Wighton, who has 18 months of his contract remaining, has yet to score in 22 games for Hearts since joining from Dundee in 2018, only 10 of them starts.

Stendel hopes signing Donis Avdijaj on a six-month contract after the Kosovo forward was released by Trabzonspor will bring Hearts the goals they need to lift them off the foot of the Premiership.

Arbroath have already signed Dale Hilson for an undisclosed fee from Forfar Athletic, with fellow striker Steven Doris heading to the League One club in exchange, during January.

However, the 27-year-old was unable to prevent Dick Campbell's side losing 2-0 away to bottom side Alloa Athletic in his debut on Tuesday.