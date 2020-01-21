Mid-Ulster Cup: Championship side Loughgall beat Glenavon in decider

Nathaniel Ferris (left) scored twice at Lakeview Park

Championship outfit Loughgall have beaten Irish Premiership side Glenavon 3-2 in a dramatic Mid-Ulster Cup final.

After a goalless first-half at Lakeview Park, Dale Malone headed into his own net early in the second half.

Nathaniel Ferris equalised on 52 minutes before Scott McCullough gave Loughgall the lead seven minutes later.

Conor McCloskey fired Glenavon level 60 seconds later but Ferris struck in injury-time to secure a third Mid-Ulster triumph for Dean Smith's men.

The Lurgan Blues took the lead shortly after the restart after midfielder Malone beat Fintan Coney, however Ferris netted after McCloskey was dispossessed.

The game really sparked into life with two goals in as many minutes, with McCloskey making amends for his earlier error when he finished off the underside of the bar just after McCullough had put the Lakeview men in front.

However there was late drama to come as Ferris scored his second goal of the game after lobbing Glenavon keeper James Taylor in the dying seconds.