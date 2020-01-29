Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rangers v Ross County
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 25Polster
- 6Goldson
- 19Katic
- 31Barisic
- 37Arfield
- 10Davis
- 18Kamara
- 11Ojo
- 9Defoe
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 4Edmundson
- 13Foderingham
- 17Aribo
- 20Morelos
- 21Barker
- 22Jones
- 63Patterson
Ross County
- 21Baxter
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 25Donaldson
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 22Tillson
- 11Vigurs
- 26Cowie
- 20Spittal
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 4Fontaine
- 6Draper
- 8Erwin
- 16Spence
- 18Foster
- 19Shaw
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.
Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.