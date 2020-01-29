Scottish Premiership
Rangers0Ross County0

Rangers v Ross County

Follow all the action live from 19:00 GMT

Line-ups

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 25Polster
  • 6Goldson
  • 19Katic
  • 31Barisic
  • 37Arfield
  • 10Davis
  • 18Kamara
  • 11Ojo
  • 9Defoe
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 4Edmundson
  • 13Foderingham
  • 17Aribo
  • 20Morelos
  • 21Barker
  • 22Jones
  • 63Patterson

Ross County

  • 21Baxter
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 25Donaldson
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 22Tillson
  • 11Vigurs
  • 26Cowie
  • 20Spittal
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 4Fontaine
  • 6Draper
  • 8Erwin
  • 16Spence
  • 18Foster
  • 19Shaw
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Coll Donaldson.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23201262144861
2Rangers22173255134254
3Motherwell2313283427741
4Aberdeen2310763027337
5Livingston238783531431
6Hibernian237883137-629
7Kilmarnock2365121929-1023
8St Johnstone225891837-1923
9Ross County2358102245-2323
10St Mirren2355131730-1320
11Hamilton2346132340-1718
12Hearts2338122036-1617
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport