Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone0Celtic0

St Johnstone v Celtic

Follow all the action live from 19:00 GMT

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 23Gordon
  • 15Kerr
  • 24Booth
  • 2Duffy
  • 18McCann
  • 19Holt
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 3Tanser
  • 17O'Halloran
  • 22Hendry

Substitutes

  • 4McCart
  • 9Kane
  • 11Swanson
  • 12Parish
  • 14May
  • 26Craig
  • 50Northcott

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 5Simunovic
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 49Forrest
  • 21Ntcham
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 3Taylor
  • 9Griffiths
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 11Klimala
  • 13Bauer
  • 15Hayes
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 19Johnston
Referee:
John Beaton

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23192261144759
2Rangers22173255134254
3Motherwell2313283427741
4Aberdeen2310763027337
5Livingston238783531431
6Hibernian237883137-629
7St Johnstone225981836-1824
8Kilmarnock2365121929-1023
9Ross County2358102245-2323
10St Mirren2355131730-1320
11Hamilton2346132340-1718
12Hearts2338122036-1617
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport