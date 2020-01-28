Manchester City v Manchester United: City boss Pep Guardiola wary of threat posed by United

Pep Guardiola has progressed from 23 of the previous 24 knockout ties as a manager when winning the first leg

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is wary of the threat that Manchester United will pose in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

City dominated the first leg at Old Trafford on 7 January and will take a 3-1 lead into the encounter.

However, United won the Premier League meeting between the sides 2-1 on 7 December.

"It's Manchester United. They can do it, they have done it," said Guardiola.

"In these kind of games against incredible teams with incredible history, they have pride and I know how difficult it will be to reach the final."

United advanced against Paris St-Germain in similar circumstances in the Champions League last term but will travel across Manchester without several key players, including forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Scott McTominay.

"We're a little bit lighter but we can't just defend we have to go out there, try and keep the ball as well which isn't too easy because they're good at pressing so it needs to be perfect," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"But we've done amazing things before at this club and with these players and the PSG game is for me a very good example how you can make a two-goal deficit work in your favour because we need the first goal."

Paul Pogba will also be absent at Etihad Stadium and fellow United midfielder Nemanja Matic is also doubtful after picking up a knock in Sunday's 6-0 win over Tranmere in the FA Cup fourth round.

City's main concern is over defender Aymeric Laporte, who returned from a long-term injury in their Premier League win at Sheffield United on 21 January.

The Frenchman played 75 minutes at Bramall Lane but was not involved in the FA Cup victory over Fulham on Sunday.

Claudio Bravo is set to start in goal for the Blues, having played in all their domestic cup matches this season.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won just one of their last five home matches against Manchester United (W1 D1 L3), all in the Premier League between 2016 and 2019.

Manchester United are looking to record consecutive away victories against Manchester City for the first time since winning four in a row between November 1993 and November 2000, with all wins in that run coming in league games.

In all competitions, the home side has won just two of the last 11 matches between Manchester City and Manchester United (W2 D2 L7) - indeed, the away side has won five of the last six, including each of the last three.

Manchester City

Only one of the previous 29 teams to win a League Cup semi-final first leg by two or more goals have then been eliminated, with Tranmere Rovers going out against Aston Villa in 1993-94 (3-1 first leg, 1-3 second leg, lost 5-4 on penalties).

Manchester City are looking to become only the third team to reach three League Cup finals in a row, after Liverpool (four in a row between 1981 and 1984) and Nottingham Forest (1978 to 1980).

Pep Guardiola has progressed from 23 of the previous 24 knockout ties in his management career when winning the first leg, with the exception coming against Monaco with City in the 2016-17 Champions League last 16.

Manchester City have scored exactly three goals in all of their League Cup matches so far this campaign - the only previous team to score three or more in every game on their way to reaching the final was Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest in 1977-78.

Manchester United