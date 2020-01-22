Scott Banks: Crystal Palace sign teen midfielder from Dundee United

Banks won Clyde's goal of the season award his only strike of the 2018-19 campaign

Crystal Palace have signed Scotland Under-19 midfielder Scott Banks from Dundee United on a three-year deal.

The highly rated 18-year-old made his debut for the Scottish Championship side this season having spent last season on loan at Clyde.

He was man of the match in the game that secured Clyde's promotion from Scottish League Two and scored their goal of the season with his only strike of the 2018-19 campaign.

He called the move a "no-brainer".

"There's no bigger stage I'd want to play on [than the Premier League]," said Banks.

"It's a big step-up coming from Scotland.

"When you hear about that interest [from Crystal Palace], you want to pursue that, and push myself to the highest level. So it was a no-brainer that this was the place for me."