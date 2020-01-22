Jack Hendry: Melbourne City take Celtic defender on loan

Jack Hendry won his three Scotland caps in 2018

Defender Jack Hendry has left Celtic to join Melbourne City, the A-League side have confirmed.

The 24-year-old moves on loan for the rest of the season, having played just 11 minutes this term after falling out of favour under Neil Lennon.

Brendan Rodgers took Hendry to Celtic from Dundee in a £1.5m deal two years ago and the Scotland cap has played 27 times for the Premiership champions.

"It's an exciting prospect to come to a league across the globe," Hendry said.

"For the time I am at the club, I'm fully committed to achieving success at Melbourne City."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.