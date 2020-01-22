Peter Kioso: Luton Town sign Hartlepool United defender for undisclosed fee

Peter Kioso (left) scored in his final game for Hartlepool - a 2-2 draw at Yeovil on 18 January

Championship strugglers Luton Town have signed Hartlepool United defender Peter Kioso for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old right-back played 28 times in the National League for Pools this season, scoring three goals.

"It's always been an ambition for me to get back into the Football League," said former MK Dons trainee Kioso.

"They (Luton) are definitely going to get to the highest stage possible. I want to be there to help. That's the reason why I came here."

He added: "I've seen that they are going to get a big new stadium, the new training ground, everything - the way they produce players is amazing here."

