Che Adams: Southampton turn down third Leeds United bid for striker

Che Adams has started eight Premier League games for Southampton, coming off the bench in a further 10 league matches

Leeds United have had a third offer for Southampton striker Che Adams turned down by the Premier League club.

BBC Radio Leeds report the Whites have proposed a loan deal, with an option to buy for £20m if they are promoted from the Championship this season.

Adams has failed to score in 21 appearances for Saints since moving to St Mary's from Birmingham City for a fee of £15m last summer.

The 23-year-old netted 22 goals in 46 league games for the Blues in 2018-19.

Leeds are second in the Championship table, four points clear of the play-off places, as they bid to return to the top flight for the first time since 2003-04.