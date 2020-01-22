Southend United: HMRC winding-up petition dismissed in insolvency court

Southend United had paid the debt since their winding-up petition was adjourned in December

Southend United have had a winding-up bid from HM Revenue & Customs relating to unpaid tax dismissed at London's Insolvency and Companies Court.

Judge Sebastian Prentis dismissed the call for the club to be wound up, after a lawyer representing tax officials told him the debt was now cleared.

No details were given relating to the level of sums which had been owed.

In December, chairman Ron Martin said the bills had been cleared and expected the petition to be dismissed.

HMRC have issued Southend with frequent winding-up petitions in recent years over unpaid tax bills.

Sol Campbell's side are currently 22nd in League One, 12 points behind MK Dons in 20th.

Saturday's 2-1 win at Accrington was their first league win since September.